Where is The L Word: Generation Q filmed? Sequel series navigates these Los Angeles locations

Fans are hooked, but where is The L Word: Generation Q filmed?

Any old school fans here? We're sure there are! Sometimes a TV series can become somewhat of an obsession, leaving you feeling a little lost and gutted when it's gone.

This was the case for admirers of The L Word. Ilene Chaiken, Michele Abbot and Kathy Greenberg's American-Canadian drama series was a Showtime staple for many years, running for a superb six seasons from 2004 to 2009.

Sure, it came to a satisfactory end, but most would've been happy to reunite with the central ensemble, basking in their world for a seventh season. Years passed by and things began to look slim until news finally surfaced of a sequel.

Now, we have The L Word: Generation Q, which brings back some favourites as well as introducing us to characters destined to be held in such fond regard. It has just as much charm and excitement as its predecessor, but there are some changes which become apparent throughout. So, where was it filmed?

Where is The L Word: Generation Q filmed?

As highlighted by the Los Angeles Times, The L Word: Generation Q was filmed in Los Angeles.

This marks a departure from the original series, which - subbing for West Hollywood - was shot in Vancouver, Canada.

The source also identifies a range of specific locations which feature throughout the series, including Silver Lake Reservoir. Showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan stressed the importance of the location, saying: "We sort of oriented all of our characters around the reservoir... So, like, when we do establishing shots of Shane’s house. And some houses we’re faking a little bit to be closer to this than they really are.”

Another two locations used were The Line Hotel (3515 Wilshire Blvd.) and Kettle Black (705 Sunset Blvd.). These east side spots are essentially fitting replacements for the Planet in the predecessor.

The L Word: Generation Q: More filming locations explored

The Los Angeles Times also highlights other two noteworthy locations.

Firstly, we have Atrium (1816 N. Vermont Ave.). It proves to be an important location late into the series, with Marja stressing the importance of such places: "I’m looking for scope and scale. And for each character, it’s a thing of, ‘Would they go here?’" It's a gorgeous place to eat.

Next, there's Echo Park's Semi-Tropic on 1412 Glendale Blvd. They shot here for the scenes which take place in the Atlas...

Marja-Lewis Ryan talks Atlas

On the Atlas, the earlier source includes that Marja is essentially hoping a place like Atlas will become a reality: “It’s almost like a directive from me: Someone please open one... I’ll put it on TV, but I need someone to do it for real."

She continued: "So much of this story is about finding family, finding community and just finding places that feel like hubs is just really exciting to me. I’m sure some people will get mad at me when they find out it doesn’t actually exist.”

We're sure many will be pretty annoyed it's not real, which can only mean one thing... perhaps we could see Atlas become a reality!

