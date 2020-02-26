When is Air Max Day 2020? Nike's first special trainer design leaked!

Trainer fans of the world, gather around as we have big news that Air Max Day is returning this year.

The Air style has been one of Nike's most popular since the style first debuted with the Nike Tailwind way back in 1978. The bouncy aerated soles then became visible with the ever-popular Air Max 1 which was released in 1987. The Air Max 1s are still to this date one of Nike's most popular trainer designs, worn all around the world.

Iterations have come and gone over the years, but the main Air Max styles which reign supreme are the 90s, 95s, 97s and more recently, the VaporMax and the 98s.

Air Max Day is a good opportunity to celebrate all these variations, plus look into more distinct and unique styles.

So, when is Air Max Day 2020? Find out here and more about what's on offer this year.

When is Air Max Day 2020?

For all you trainer lovers out there, you'll be happy to hear that Air Max Day is just around the corner.

It has been an annual event which has gained momentum since it first kicked off in 2014.

Every year the event is held on the same date - which was the date the Air Max 1s were released - which means that this year it will be on Thursday, March 26th. This was confirmed by Sneaker News.

The day is held internationally.

Special trainers confirmed for Air Max Day 2020

So far, a special pair of Nike Air Max 90s have been confirmed to be released on Air Max Day 2020. These are the "Reverse Duck Camo" Air Max.

They feature a regular camo print, the Swoosh where you'd expect, but with the addition of a vibrant orange toe and heel, plus a nod to the past’s classic Infrared.

Hypebeast reported that Skepta and Nike were collaborating with a Nike Air Tailwind design, which was set to release in Spring 2020. There's always a chance that this design could launch then!

I guess they’re called “Reverse Duck Camos”? pic.twitter.com/cJRnqcTRwm — Jordan Keyser (@jordankeyser) February 26, 2020

Air Max Day competitions

Air Max Day has held many a competition to find the newest and hottest trainer designers. It launched Sean Wotherspoon's career with the mega branch back in 2017, after he won the "Vote Forward" competition with his Air Max 97 design.

Last year saw Nike launch the “On Air” competition, which featured six shoes designed by six different designers from NYC, London, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Seoul. The shoes were released on April 13th, 2019.

As of yet, we could not find details about the 2020 competition. More details may be released closer to the event.

