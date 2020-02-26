'Was terrified', 'I didn't agree': Some Rangers fans admit being proven wrong after Gerrard decision

Rangers beat Braga 1-0 away from home this evening.

Rangers are into the last 16 of the Europa League after a superb 1-0 victory away at Braga this evening.

The Gers came from 2-0 down to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox last week, but some still felt that the Portuguese side would come out on top.

Rangers served up a superb display in the second leg though, and claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Ryan Kent goal as he raced clear in the second half to score.

Ianis Hagi's first half penalty failure proved inconsequential in the end, and Rangers have gone through to the last 16 with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Steven Gerrard's men were outstanding throughout, and tightened up at the back to keep a clean sheet, with Gerrard's gamble really paying off.

Gerrard decided to drop Nikola Katic to the bench after his horror show against St Johnstone on Sunday, and brought in George Edmundson for just his 12th appearance of the season.

Edmundson was a rock in the heart of defence, with fans praising him as 'outstanding', 'absolutely frightening' and 'brilliant', believing he must now start more games.

Some even admitted that they were 'terrified' and 'didn't agree' when Gerrard put Edmundson into the starting lineup, but are glad to have been proven wrong as Gerrard got it spot on.

George Edmundson motm. Been outstanding the big fridge — Dylan Hay (@dylan_hay1) February 26, 2020

Absolutely class Rangers, Edmundson absolutely frightening tonight also — Andrew Stewart (@AndyStewart1872) February 26, 2020

Edmundson what a prospect that boy is absolute brick wall so he is. — GovanLad (@GovanLoyal72) February 26, 2020

I'll be honest I didn't agree with starting Edmundson over Katic but what a decision it turned out to be — Lee Anderson (@LeeAnderson4) February 26, 2020

Edmundson has been brilliant tonight — Owen (@TattoodHitman) February 26, 2020

This is why I’ve been saying for 8 months that George Edmundson is our best defender- solid! — John Martin (@johnmartinnn1) February 26, 2020

what a performance to a man, everybody brilliant, edmundson man mountain — mark leishman (@leishyyx) February 26, 2020

Edmundson has to start more games — mattycapucci (@majc95) February 26, 2020

Edmundson has been different class, motm without a doubt — uɐɓǝᴚ (@Regz_xox) February 26, 2020

Edmundson tonight has been unreal — Alastair (@Alastair72_) February 26, 2020

Edmundson has been terrific. Strolled it. — David Beatson (@Bluenose1872) February 26, 2020

Edmundson has been brilliant this game, his awareness and positional sense been spot on — R (@RXBERRT) February 26, 2020

Was terrified when I seen edmundson starting in Europe. More than earned his place. Really class — Willy (@wilson_baillie) February 26, 2020

We’ve got a star in George Edmundson btw. — ‘ (@RFCNC72) February 26, 2020

Gerrard deserves so much credit after tonight, yet another tactical masterclass in Europe, goldson was Spotless tonight edmundson so much better that Katic the round of 16 we go — NemiBoy1872 (@NemiBoy1872) February 26, 2020

He’s often questioned but what a call by Gerrard bringing in Edmundson tonight. Both CBs outstanding. — Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) February 26, 2020

What a showing from Rangers. Unbelievable result. Don't see how Gerrard can drop George Edmundson after that. The lad was incredible. — Jonathon Moar (@JonathonMoar) February 26, 2020

Credit where it is due. Gerrard was spot on on the night. Edmundson immense, Kent only shows up on the big stage and needs to do it more often but he was great tonight, Kamberi coming in too. Big performance, big result. #BRARAN — Craig Farquhar (@CraigFarquhar92) February 26, 2020