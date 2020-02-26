Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Was terrified', 'I didn't agree': Some Rangers fans admit being proven wrong after Gerrard decision

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers beat Braga 1-0 away from home this evening.

Rangers' players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between SC Braga and Rangers at the Municipal stadium in Braga on February 26, 2020. (...

Rangers are into the last 16 of the Europa League after a superb 1-0 victory away at Braga this evening.

The Gers came from 2-0 down to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox last week, but some still felt that the Portuguese side would come out on top.

Subscribe

Rangers served up a superb display in the second leg though, and claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Ryan Kent goal as he raced clear in the second half to score.

 

Ianis Hagi's first half penalty failure proved inconsequential in the end, and Rangers have gone through to the last 16 with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Steven Gerrard's men were outstanding throughout, and tightened up at the back to keep a clean sheet, with Gerrard's gamble really paying off.

Gerrard decided to drop Nikola Katic to the bench after his horror show against St Johnstone on Sunday, and brought in George Edmundson for just his 12th appearance of the season.

Rangers' English defender George Edmundson (R) vies with Sporting Braga's Portuguese defender Ricardo Esgaio during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between SC...

Edmundson was a rock in the heart of defence, with fans praising him as 'outstanding', 'absolutely frightening' and 'brilliant', believing he must now start more games.

Some even admitted that they were 'terrified' and 'didn't agree' when Gerrard put Edmundson into the starting lineup, but are glad to have been proven wrong as Gerrard got it spot on.

Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch