Alexander-Arnold discusses breaking his assists record this season

The Liverpool star is likely to surpass his own record from last season.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke to the club's official website about breaking his own assists record from last season.

The Reds star picked up his 12th assist of the campaign against West Ham United on Monday. That levelled his assists tally from last season and, with 11 games left to play, he is almost certain to break his own record.

Speaking about the record, Alexander-Arnold admitted that he is glad to help his side offensively but he is adamant that keeping clean sheets is far more important.

He said: "I'm happy to help the team as much as possible. That was my aim going into the season – to get over 10 again."

"And as the season's went on, it's been about trying to push the limits and try to break as many records as I can, try to push myself as far as I can, try to help the team as much as possible and get assists, goals and contributions."

"Obviously clean sheets first and foremost, but going forward I've tried to get as many assists as possible. I've equalled that record and now I'll look to push on and try to break it," he said.

The 21-year-old's contribution in the attack along with Andy Robertson on the opposite side has arguably been more important for the Reds than their fearsome front three.

Robertson has seven assists in the league so far and it is likely that he will hit double figures too before the end of the season.

Liverpool just need four more wins to lift the Premier League title and it would not be a surprise if one of their two full-backs is voted as their player of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is so good already despite only being 21. It is scary for opposition fans to even think how good he will be in the coming years but for Liverpool and England fans, they have a real star on their hands for the best part of the next decade, if not more.