'They got lucky': 36-year-old says West Ham deserved to beat Liverpool

Carlton Cole criticised the standard of the other teams in the Premier League this season.





Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole says Liverpool got lucky in their 3-2 victory over the Hammers on Monday night, as per Sky Sports.

Cole also hit out at the standard of the Premier League this season and suggested it diminished the Reds' achievement as they stand on the brink of lifting the trophy.

Cole, 36 said: "You can only beat what's in front of you. They've done well but... look at the other teams. They're lagging behind and they've not performed at all. Are you going to Man City have performed to their peak? What's happened with Chelsea? Arsenal?

"They've got a boost, they can come away this season thinking those guys were underpowered. They're not challenging. They had an off day (against West Ham) and they got lucky. West Ham... we should have won that game."





On the subject of Monday night's game, Liverpool deserved the victory because they battered the door down when they went behind.

In terms of diminishing Liverpool's achievement this season, Cole is wide of the mark as well. To win every single game apart from one in the Premier League is outstanding.

Of course certain big clubs haven't been at their peak, but that's the same every season, these things move in cycles. Leicester winning the league in 2016 isn't devalued by what other teams did.

Liverpool's consistency over the past two seasons has been incredible and that is shown by the fact they look set to scoop the title in March, which is staggering.



