Who plays Meghan Markle in The Windsors? Actress Kathryn Drysdale shines in Channel 4 comedy

The Windsors is back on Channel 4 for its third series.

The British royal family has always been the subject of intense scrutiny.

Whether it's in the form of Golden Globe-winning dramas such as The Crown or the scathing reporting of the tabloid press, the interest in the royal family is always sky-high.

That has certainly been the case in the first few months of 2020 which has seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, quit their royal duties and cut ties with the royal family.

As a result, anticipation for the new series of Channel 4's over-the-top satire, The Windsors, has been fervourous.

A NEW ADDITION: The Windsors welcomes new Harry actor

The Windsors returns to Channel 4

Series 3 of Channel 4's The Windsors arrived on Tuesday, February 25th.

Episode 1 of the new series aired at 10pm on the channel while the whole series dropped on the All 4 streaming service shortly after.

The new series comes after a turbulent year for the real-life Windsors which not only saw Prince Andrew in hot water over his connection with Jeffrey Epstein but also saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cut ties with the royal family.

Meghan takes centre-stage in series 3

Meghan Markle, who is played in the series by Wigan-born actress Kathryn Drysdale, had popped up in series 1 and 2 of The Windsors but in series 3, she really takes centre stage.

Series 3 begins with Meghan persuading Harry, who is played by a new actor (Tom Durant-Pritchard) this series, to give up booze and his rugger-bugger ways in favour of mindfulness and mint tea.

While this seems like a harmless change at first, growing tensions in the royal family suggest that Meghan could have bigger plans for her and her royal prince.

Kathryn Drysdale: Films and TV

Kathryn Drysdale has played Meghan Markle in The Windsors since the first series aired in 2016 but has been afforded a larger role with each new series.

The Wigan-born actress has seemingly been destined to enter the acting industry after she studied at the prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London in her youth.

Her acting debut came in 1999 when she appeared in a minor role in the BBC series People Like Us with her first major role coming in the BBC comedy Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Since then, Kathryn has gone on to appear in over 40 acting roles according to IMDb.

The biggest of these include appearances in Benidorm, Death in Paradise, Bridgerton and the 2007 film St. Trinian's.

Meanwhile, all three series of The Windsors are available to stream via All 4 while series 3 will continue to air on Tuesday evenings at 10pm on Channel 4 until the final episode arrives on March 31st.