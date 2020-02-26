Quick links

'Terrific ability': Ex-manager urges reported £3.25m Celtic target to stay at current club

A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic could re-visit their attempts to bring Motherwell star David Turnbull to Parkhead.

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell celebrates after scoring for 1-1 in the 11th minute

David Turnbull should stay and continue honing his talents at Motherwell rather than make a potential move to Celtic this summer, former Fir Park boss Stuart McCall has told the Daily Record.

Football can be a cruel game at times.

Back in the summer of 2019, one of Scotland’s hottest young talents was on the verge of a life-changing move to the Premiership champions. Celtic looked to have finally wrapped up a £3.25 million deal for Turnbull after a prolonged transfer saga – only for this off-again-on-again deal to collapse after a problem was uncovered during his medical.

The Hoops were right to be cautious, with Turnbull spending the next eight months on the sidelines. However, it was suggested before Christmas that the Hoops are still interested in a move for the youngster (Sun).

McCall, however, believes a 20-year-old who has played just 25 minutes of football all season would be better served staying up and establishing himself once again as a key player at Motherwell.

"First and foremost, I want to see David Turnbull back playing games, getting back to his best and improving,” said the now Bradford City boss. "He's got terrific ability and I think he's got the right mindset. He's a real switched on kid and, from Motherwell's point of view, they'll want to try and keep him.

26th January 2019, Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Motherwell; David Turnbull of Motherwell scores a penalty kick for 1-0 in the 59th minute

"When you are at that age and you play regularly until you get to your early 20s, it's good to get a lot of experience of games under  your belt. Do you want to leave and go to a club where you might be a squaddie or you might get sent out on loan because you want to get a few more grand?

"I think it's an important part of your development - not going to clubs just for the sake of it to say I've joined this club or that club, and sitting on the bench or playing in the under-21s."

The reigning Scottish Football Writer’s Young Player of the Year, Turnbull exploded onto the scene with 16 goals and seven assists for Motherwell last season.

But, with Ryan Christie, Olivier Ntcham, Tom Rogic and co all battling for a place in Celtic’s squad, a gifted playmaker should be wary of following in Lewis Morgan (below) or Gary Mackay-Steven’s footsteps.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

