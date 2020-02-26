Takumi Minamino praises two Liverpool players - should be exciting for Reds fans

Liverpool brought Takumi Minamino to Anfield in January.

Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino has told Liverpool's matchday programme, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, that he appreciates how Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have welcomed him to Anfield.

The Reds saw Minamino star for Red Bull Salzburg against them in the Champions League, and given that he hit nine goals and 11 assists in the first half of the season, they made their move.

Liverpool struck a deal with Salzburg in December, meaning Minamino joined up with the Reds on January 1st, and he's had to be patient so far.

Minamino is yet to start a Premier League game and has made just four appearances for the Reds thus far, with Jurgen Klopp giving him time to settle in at Anfield.

Klopp tends to do this, as seen with Andrew Robertson and Fabinho in the past, and Minamino's transition is at least helped by him knowing German, meaning he can communicate freely with Klopp.

Minamino has now discussed his new teammates, and picked out two players who have been helping him at Anfield.

The Japanese international picked out Mane and Keita as the two players who are especially helpful, as they can speak English but also have a grasp on German.

All three players played for Red Bull Salzburg in the past, so seeing them strike up an immediate bond must be exciting for Liverpool fans as they will hope to see that translate onto the pitch.

“I would like to say every player has been welcoming, but especially Naby Keita and Sadio Mane who have lockers close to mine and can speak English," said Minamino. "All the other players who can speak German are very helpful too,” he added.