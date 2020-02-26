Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Some Tottenham fans react to reports Spurs could sign £17m man admired by Mourinho

Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A €20 million (£16.8m) fee has been mooted for the rumoured Tottenham Hotspur target Emil Forsberg.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are reacting to reports linking their side with Emil Forsberg.

Forsberg, the RB Leipzig playmaker, has scored or made 13 goals at club level this season.

And he appeared briefly against Tottenham in the Champions League's last-16 last week.

But according to SportBild, the 28-year-old wants to play Premier League football and has been offered to several clubs, including Spurs.

And it is claimed by Aftonbladet that Tottenham is a 'conceivable' destination, with the Lilywhites boss Jose Mourinho said to be an admirer of Forsberg.

But what do those of a Spurs persuasion make of the rumour? 

It's fair to say Forsberg wouldn't be many people's first pick, though that's perhaps not a reflection of his ability... 

Tottenham sold Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan in January, but brought in Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn - each of whom can operate in positions that Forsberg likes to frequent.

The right-footed player is most commonly found on the left of midfield, but can also play centrally as either a midfielder or striker.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch