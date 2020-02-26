Some Tottenham fans react to reports Spurs could sign £17m man admired by Mourinho

A €20 million (£16.8m) fee has been mooted for the rumoured Tottenham Hotspur target Emil Forsberg.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are reacting to reports linking their side with Emil Forsberg.

Forsberg, the RB Leipzig playmaker, has scored or made 13 goals at club level this season.

And he appeared briefly against Tottenham in the Champions League's last-16 last week.

But according to SportBild, the 28-year-old wants to play Premier League football and has been offered to several clubs, including Spurs.

And it is claimed by Aftonbladet that Tottenham is a 'conceivable' destination, with the Lilywhites boss Jose Mourinho said to be an admirer of Forsberg.

But what do those of a Spurs persuasion make of the rumour?

It's fair to say Forsberg wouldn't be many people's first pick, though that's perhaps not a reflection of his ability...

Okay, we’ve got 3 wingers (4 if we consider Sess), no backup striker, no RB, no backup CB and spurs are thinking on spend money in a winger. Ffs — David Rivero (@daviddrivero) February 26, 2020

Its their right back he should be bidding for — Ian Meadows (@ianmeds86) February 26, 2020

No need to bring him here. — jose Tottenham fan. (@MourinhoFan4) February 26, 2020

As a Swede, no thanks! The guy's has a "bigger than life" attitude — Tage Tuzzolino (@TageTuzzolino) February 26, 2020

I don't believe he can play RB, LB, or CDM, so that's a solid no — Gavin Phillips (@GavinSpavin) February 26, 2020

Too old — Muhamad Sigit (@msigitanggoro) February 26, 2020

Brilliant he can then cross it for..........er — Warren⚽ (@fatwaz) February 26, 2020

For fucks sake not Forsberg, coming from a swede, he’s the most frustrating player I swear. Believe me watching him play in the national team always does my head in. — / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) February 26, 2020

Tottenham sold Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan in January, but brought in Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn - each of whom can operate in positions that Forsberg likes to frequent.

The right-footed player is most commonly found on the left of midfield, but can also play centrally as either a midfielder or striker.