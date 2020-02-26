Terriers boss Danny Cowley hails Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe

The teenager is earning himself a lot of plaudits for his performances down in the Championship this season.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley spoke to the Examiner about Emile Smith Rowe and how good his performances have been for them.

The youngster joined the Terriers on loan in January and has been phenomenal whenever he has played. His performances have won him a lot of fans and his manager Cowley seems to be one of them.

He said: "Emile Smith Rowe is just a really lovely player, isn't he? He has that ability to find space. He could find space in a telephone box. He speeds the play up for you and draws and commits and I think it would have been a brilliant performance if he had scored."

"I am always going to be demanding of him because, to me, he is a Premier League player so I have to treat him like that and demand Premier League standards from him - in training and in games, day in and day out. It was a really good performance."

The youngster was all over the pitch in Huddersfield's 2-1 win over Bristol City last night. Along with his assist, he had 78 touches of the ball and made 46 passes with an impressive 85% passing accuracy.

Smith Rowe had three shots at goal, completed three out of his four attempted dribbles, won eight ground duels and won a penalty in what was an incredible individual performance. (SofaScore)

Still only 19, Smith Rowe has a long way to go in his career. The youngster is highly regarded at Arsenal and is tipped to be Mesut Ozil's long-term successor in that number 10 role.

The loan spell under Cowley will do him a world of good and if he can continue performing at the same level as he has been since he joined the club, he could well tempt Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to keep him with the first team for next season.