Serge Gnabry posts message on Instagram Arsenal fans will love

Ex Arsenal talent had another Champions League night to remember.

Serge Gnabry was the star man as Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 3-0 last night.

The German international scored twice at Stamford Bridge to take his Champions League tally to six goals for the season.

 

Gnabry was once of Arsenal, before the Gunners failed to properly utilise his potential, sending him out on loan and eventually selling him.

He has not forgotten his Arsenal grounding, and sent a message on social media after the game that Gunners fans will love, insisting that London is red - half referring to his former side, as well as his current Bayern team.

 
 
 
London still red.. #FCB

This was Gnabry's second successful visit to London with Bayern this season.

Even more memorably he scored four goals in a 7-2 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur.

All of his goals in the Champions League this season so far have come in the two London games.

As far as the Chelsea tie goes, it looks over, and the Germans are not a side any team will relish facing in the quarter-finals.

