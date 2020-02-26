Serge Gnabry makes comment about Liverpool after inspiring Bayern win last night

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side managed to complete one of the greatest Champions League come backs last season.

Serge Gnabry has told ESPN that Liverpool have shown Bayern Munich that they cannot afford to get complacent in their Champions League tie with Chelsea.

Bayern ran out 3-0 winners over Chelsea yesterday, but Liverpool’s comeback against Barcelona in last season’s Champions League is still fresh in the memory.

On that occasion Liverpool turned around a 3-0 deficit to beat the Catalan giants, before they went on to win the competition.

And Gnabry insists that Bayern now need to be on their guard, as Liverpool have proven that anything can be done.

"Three goals should give us a lot of confidence," he said. "We need to be prepared for the second leg and we can't take it serious enough.

"We saw last season with Liverpool beating Barcelona, we know we have to be careful and focus.”

Gnabry's comments show just how memorable Liverpool's comeback last season was, and it will surely go down as one of the iconic Champions League games of all time.

Liverpool, crucially, had home advantage in the second-leg against Barcelona last term though, which is something that Chelsea won’t have when they look to turn the tie around.

If the Blues are to come back it may even rank as a bigger shock than what Liverpool pulled off, given the difference in quality between the two sides last night.

Bayern were simply brilliant at Stamford Bridge, with Gnabry on the scoresheet twice in their comfortable victory.