'Said it for ages': Some Wolves fans now want Newcastle player signed

Olly Dawes
Wolves fans during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014 in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolves are reportedly keen on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have seen Adama Traore star under Nuno Espirito Santo, but his success has now attracted admiring glances.

The Daily Mail report that Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in signing Traore this summer, in a move which could cost around £70million.

The speedy wide man has enjoyed his best season yet, bagging four goals and seven assists whilst continuing to be an absolute box of tricks.

 

Wolves may need to think about life after Traore just in case he does indeed leave, and the report suggests that the have already identified a potential target.

It's stated that Wolves want Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, seeing him as a similar sort of player to Traore – which isn't a huge surprise.

Saint-Maximin is up with Traore as one of the best dribblers in the league, whilst the suggestions that he needs to improve his end product are exactly the same criticisms levelled at Traore before working under Nuno.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton...

Now, Wolves fans are taking to Twitter to react, with some claiming they have 'always said' that Wolves should sign Saint-Maximin, and 100% agree with a move.

Others would be happy to take Saint-Maximin and rake in a huge profit on Traore, believing he has real potential to become a star with a move to Molineux.

