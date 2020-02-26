'Said it for ages': Some Wolves fans now want Newcastle player signed

Wolves are reportedly keen on Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have seen Adama Traore star under Nuno Espirito Santo, but his success has now attracted admiring glances.

The Daily Mail report that Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in signing Traore this summer, in a move which could cost around £70million.

The speedy wide man has enjoyed his best season yet, bagging four goals and seven assists whilst continuing to be an absolute box of tricks.

Wolves may need to think about life after Traore just in case he does indeed leave, and the report suggests that the have already identified a potential target.

It's stated that Wolves want Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, seeing him as a similar sort of player to Traore – which isn't a huge surprise.

Saint-Maximin is up with Traore as one of the best dribblers in the league, whilst the suggestions that he needs to improve his end product are exactly the same criticisms levelled at Traore before working under Nuno.

Now, Wolves fans are taking to Twitter to react, with some claiming they have 'always said' that Wolves should sign Saint-Maximin, and 100% agree with a move.

Others would be happy to take Saint-Maximin and rake in a huge profit on Traore, believing he has real potential to become a star with a move to Molineux.

I’d take him. But I’d rather us kept adama — Tyler crowson (@Tylercrowson2) February 23, 2020

I’d take him — david ellerton (@davidellerton) February 23, 2020

I could live with that. Great player and make a mint of profit in return — Western Australia Wolves (@WesternWolves) February 23, 2020

He has all the tools. All he needs is a decent coach. — John (@GrumpyDad3) February 23, 2020

100% agree with this. Real good player. — BillyH (@Billy_homer) February 23, 2020

I reckon hes got the potential to be better than Adama under Nuno. #wwfc #wolves https://t.co/ltz6Jzh3FY — GSD (@GSD_wwfc) February 23, 2020

Has a lot potential, would be ideal replacement if Adama was to leave. — David Roberts (@DPRoberts1982) February 23, 2020

Said it for ages. If Adama leaves ASM is the replacement https://t.co/QAjsZciZRE — Adam (@adamwwfc03) February 23, 2020