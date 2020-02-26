Quick links

Report: Arsenal star will leave unless they qualify for Champions League

Sam Preston
Arsenal substitute Alex Lacazette during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal have apparently agreed to let Lacazette leave if they don't return to the Champions League.

Arsenal have agreed to let Alexandre Lacazette leave the club this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League once again.

According to the Times, the Gunners have come to an understanding with the Frenchman in the event they miss out on Europe's top competition.

 

Arsenal have not played in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season, under Arsene Wenger, and Lacazette appears to be keen to get back there.

Lacazette has not played in the Champions League for the Gunners and his ambition to dine at Europe's top table has seemingly seen him come to an agreement with the club he will be allowed to leave if they're not there next year.

The report says that the Gunners are trying to reopen contract talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Lacazette's situation appears clearer, with two years left on his current deal.

(L-R) Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session before the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at...

Lacazette is at an advanced stage of his career, where he will want to play at the highest level he can. 

It seems he is keen to do that with Arsenal but acknowledges he may need to leave north London to realise that ambition.

Mikel Arteta's appointment and Manchester City's ban from Europe - if it is upheld - offer Arsenal an outside chance of getting into the Champions League and they could also get in via the Europa League.

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

