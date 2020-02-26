Report: Newcastle want 17-assist Celtic star this summer

Newcastle United reportedly want Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to the Daily Record, Newcastle United are in the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Everton and Manchester United both want Edouard, but Newcastle are keen too, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Subscribe

Edouard has already been linked with a whole host of clubs, and it seems likely that Celtic will have a real battle on their hands trying to keep him.

Newcastle splashed big money to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim last summer, but the move really hasn't paid off, with the Brazilian scoring just one league goal this season.

That means the Magpies may need to go back into the market for another striker this summer, and Edouard certainly ticks the boxes.

Edouard has hit 25 goals and 17 assists in 41 games for Celtic this season, showing his ability both in front of goal and in terms of his creativity, whilst he's bagged a ridiculous 11 goals in just six caps for the French Under-21's.

His price tag is going up by the week, and Celtic will now be in a strong position to demand even more than the £20million they sold compatriot Moussa Dembele for in 2018.

Whether Newcastle will be able to pay the kind of money Celtic want is one concern, whilst with the likes of Everton and United keen too, Newcastle may not be the most appealing option on the table for Edouard as he looks to progress after starring for Celtic