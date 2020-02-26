Quick links

Report: Newcastle want 17-assist Celtic star this summer

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United reportedly want Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to the Daily Record, Newcastle United are in the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Everton and Manchester United both want Edouard, but Newcastle are keen too, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Edouard has already been linked with a whole host of clubs, and it seems likely that Celtic will have a real battle on their hands trying to keep him.

 

Newcastle splashed big money to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim last summer, but the move really hasn't paid off, with the Brazilian scoring just one league goal this season.

That means the Magpies may need to go back into the market for another striker this summer, and Edouard certainly ticks the boxes.

Edouard has hit 25 goals and 17 assists in 41 games for Celtic this season, showing his ability both in front of goal and in terms of his creativity, whilst he's bagged a ridiculous 11 goals in just six caps for the French Under-21's.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

His price tag is going up by the week, and Celtic will now be in a strong position to demand even more than the £20million they sold compatriot Moussa Dembele for in 2018.

Whether Newcastle will be able to pay the kind of money Celtic want is one concern, whilst with the likes of Everton and United keen too, Newcastle may not be the most appealing option on the table for Edouard as he looks to progress after starring for Celtic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

