Report names the club 16-goal Everton and West Ham target 'dreams' of joining

Everton, West Ham United and Leicester City are the three Premier League clubs reportedly targeting AZ Alkmaar's Eredivisie ace Oussama Idrissi.

Oussama Idrissi has hit heart set on a move to Ajax this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport, despite the potential of a Premier League switch to Everton, West Ham United or Leicester City.

If AZ coach Arne Slot is the Eredivisie’s answer to Pep Guardiola, then a Morocco international is his Lionel Messi.

Idrissi has taken his game to a whole new level under a coach whose free-flowing, all-action approach has been inspired by a former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, producing 16 goals and eight assists from the left wing.

Calciomercato reports that the former Groningnen winger has emerged as a summer target for Premier League trio Everton, West Ham and Leicester – but it seems that he has his sights set on swapping Alkmaaar for Amsterdam instead.

There will be a Hakim Ziyech-shaped hole at Ajax next season and Idrissi reportedly ‘dreams’ of replacing his Morocco international team-mate at the Eredivisie champions once he completes his £33 million move to Chelsea.

But while Ziyech is at his best when drifting in from the right to weave magic with his wand of a left foot, Idrissi has thrived on the opposite flank in the red of AZ.

The 24-year-old is almost like a right-footed Arjen Robben; every full-back in the league knows what Idrissi is going to do but stopping him is another matter entirely. Many of his 16 goals have arrived in identical fashion; shifting the ball onto his favoured side before whipping an inch-perfect shot into the corner.

But with Quincy Promes and David Neres already fighting for a place in Ajax’s starting XI on the right-hand side, it is hard to see where Idrissi fits in, even in the post-Ziyech era.