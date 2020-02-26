Report: La Liga outfit want Leeds man who is planning Elland Road exit

Championship challengers Leeds United could reportedly lose legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa when his contract expires - Real Betis want him back in Spain.

Marcelo Bielsa could be set for a return to Spain when his Leeds United contract expires in the summer with El Desmarque reporting that ambitious La Liga outfit Real Betis want the veteran Argentine to be their new head coach.

Whatever happens between now and May, the man formerly known as ‘El Loco’ will forever have a place in the hearts of one of Europe’s most iconic football clubs.

While dissent has been growing on the terraces in recent weeks, particularly during a worryingly dip in form after Christmas, the odd defeat should not overshadow just what an incredible job Bielsa has done Elland Road.

Leeds, perennial underachievers in recent years, have been transformed from mid-table mediocrity to clear promotion favourites under the 64-year-old while playing the kind of crowd-pleasing attacking football not seen since the legendary Don Revie era.

But Bielsa has never spent more than two years at the same club and this mythical manager, as it stands, is set to shuffle off into the sunset in the summer.

El Desmarque reports that Real Betis would love to hire a man who took Athletic Bilbao to the verge of Europa League glory, with current incumbent Rubi expected to lose his job at the Estadio Benito Villamarin sooner rather than later.

What’s more, the report claims that Bielsa’s wanderlust is kicking in. The former Marseille and Chile boss ‘wants to leave England’, it is suggested, with Spain his preferred destination.

Then again, if Patrick Bamford and co send West Yorkshire into raptures by bringing a merciful end to 16 years outside the Premier League between now and May, Bielsa might just break his two-year rule.

He loves Leeds - and the feeling is most certainly mutual.