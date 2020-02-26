Report explains what Andy Carroll needs to do for a new Newcastle contract

Injuries have once again hampered the Englishman's season.

According to a report from The Chronicle, Andy Carroll has an option of triggering an automatic extension of his contract at Newcastle United.

The former Liverpool man joined the Magpies at the start of the season on a free transfer from West Ham United. Carroll is yet to open his account for the season but has managed four assists in the league.

The Englishman would love to extend his stay at Newcastle United beyond the end of this season when his contract ends. The report claims that there is a way that he can automatically get a new contract but he will have to get back to full fitness soon.

Carroll has played 14 times in all competitions for the Magpies this season. He has been out of action since picking up a knock to his hamstring back in January which could hurt his chances of a new deal.

The report says that Carroll has to play 20 times this season to guarantee a new contract at St. James' Park. He is just six away at the moment and with 11 games still left in the Premier League, he has a chance to reach that mark.

Bruce was asked about the clause in Carroll's contract and the Newcastle boss claimed that he is only concerned about the 31-year-old getting back to full fitness as soon as possible.

"I have not thought about it really. The big thing is to just get fit for Andy. It has been the story for a couple of years. The good thing is his ankle is OK," he told the Chronicle.