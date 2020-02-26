Quick links

Newcastle United

Report explains what Andy Carroll needs to do for a new Newcastle contract

Shamanth Jayaram
Andy Carroll of Newcastle United (7) arrives for the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Newcastle United and Rochdale AFC at St. James Park on January 14, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Injuries have once again hampered the Englishman's season.

Andy Carroll of Newcastle United gives the thumbs up to fans during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Newcastle United and Rochdale AFC at St. James Park on January 14, 2020 in...

According to a report from The Chronicle, Andy Carroll has an option of triggering an automatic extension of his contract at Newcastle United.

The former Liverpool man joined the Magpies at the start of the season on a free transfer from West Ham United. Carroll is yet to open his account for the season but has managed four assists in the league. 

 

The Englishman would love to extend his stay at Newcastle United beyond the end of this season when his contract ends. The report claims that there is a way that he can automatically get a new contract but he will have to get back to full fitness soon. 

Carroll has played 14 times in all competitions for the Magpies this season. He has been out of action since picking up a knock to his hamstring back in January which could hurt his chances of a new deal.

Andy Carroll walks outside to join the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 09, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The report says that Carroll has to play 20 times this season to guarantee a new contract at St. James' Park. He is just six away at the moment and with 11 games still left in the Premier League, he has a chance to reach that mark. 

Bruce was asked about the clause in Carroll's contract and the Newcastle boss claimed that he is only concerned about the 31-year-old getting back to full fitness as soon as possible. 

"I have not thought about it really. The big thing is to just get fit for Andy. It has been the story for a couple of years. The good thing is his ankle is OK," he told the Chronicle.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United speaks to Andy Carroll of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch