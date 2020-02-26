Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal prepared to sell their 'most important player'

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been hugely complimentary of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in recent weeks.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring hes 2nd and hes team 3rd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on...

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal could be prepared to sell Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season.

Aubameyang has just over a year left on his current deal at Arsenal, which puts his future into serious doubt.

Arsenal are ready to open contract negotiations with their star striker once more in the coming weeks, but there are fears they are fighting a losing battle.

 

The Daily Mirror claim that Aubameyang is happier under Mikel Arteta than Unai Emery, but whether that will be enough to keep him at the Emirates Stadium remains to be seen.

And the Mail suggest that Arsenal will be prepared to listen to offers for Aubameyang, if he doesn’t sign a new deal, as they don’t want to lose him on a free.

Would his departure be a blow?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring hes 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

Aubameyang is the most natural scorer in Arsenal’s squad and has shown his versatility since Arteta took charge.

Despite playing on the left-wing, Aubameyang has done a defensive job for his side will continuing to score prolifically.

Indeed, even Arteta admitted to Sky Sports that Aubameyang was Arsenal’s most integral player.

“He is our most important player, and stat wise there is no question about the impact he has on this team,” he said.

If Aubameyang was the leave he would be hugely difficult to replace, especially if the Gunners don’t manage to break into the Champions League qualification spots this term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch