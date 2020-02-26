Report: Arsenal prepared to sell their 'most important player'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been hugely complimentary of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in recent weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal could be prepared to sell Pierre Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season.

Aubameyang has just over a year left on his current deal at Arsenal, which puts his future into serious doubt.

Arsenal are ready to open contract negotiations with their star striker once more in the coming weeks, but there are fears they are fighting a losing battle.

The Daily Mirror claim that Aubameyang is happier under Mikel Arteta than Unai Emery, but whether that will be enough to keep him at the Emirates Stadium remains to be seen.

And the Mail suggest that Arsenal will be prepared to listen to offers for Aubameyang, if he doesn’t sign a new deal, as they don’t want to lose him on a free.

Would his departure be a blow?

Aubameyang is the most natural scorer in Arsenal’s squad and has shown his versatility since Arteta took charge.

Despite playing on the left-wing, Aubameyang has done a defensive job for his side will continuing to score prolifically.

Indeed, even Arteta admitted to Sky Sports that Aubameyang was Arsenal’s most integral player.

“He is our most important player, and stat wise there is no question about the impact he has on this team,” he said.

If Aubameyang was the leave he would be hugely difficult to replace, especially if the Gunners don’t manage to break into the Champions League qualification spots this term.