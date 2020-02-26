Quick links

Report: £50m star decides he wants to join Liverpool this summer

John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can sign Timo Werner for £50 million this summer, with a release clause built into his RB Leipzig contract.

According to Sky Sports, Timo Werner will be a Liverpool player if Jurgen Klopp wants him.

Werner has decided that Liverpool is the club he wants to join, and is prepared to play a back-up role to Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah will he gets up to speed.

The German forward is said to believe that he is behind Liverpool’s current front three as things stand, but he is still eager to move to Anfield.

 

All that is standing between Werner becoming a Liverpool player now is Klopp deciding to activate his release clause.

Sky Sports claim that the RB Leipzig striker can move for £50 million, with a transfer now ‘almost certain’ whether Liverpool make a bid or not.

Good addition?

Werner has now scored 28 times this season, and his recent performance in the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur suggested that he could cause problems in the Premier League.

Liverpool may have dominated English football this term, but they will not want to stand still over the summer, and it will be important that some fresh faces are brought in to keep the current squad on their toes.

If Werner can repeat his goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga upon joining Liverpool he would be a wonderful addition, and at £50 million he could be one of the bargains of the summer.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

