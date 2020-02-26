Quick links

Report: 21-year-old may be able to make Celtic debut, Lennon plans to start two 2013 signings

Celtic take on Copenhagen in the Europa League on Thursday night.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic have pencilled in Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic for starts against Copenhagen – and Ismaila Soro may be on the bench.

It's claimed that the Bhoys are fretting over the fitness of Scott Brown, and Neil Lennon is considering his options just in case Brown doesn't make it.

With Ryan Christie suspended and Olivier Ntcham injured, Lennon is allegedly planning to start with both Bitton and Rogic in the XI.

 

Soro may subsequently earn a spot on the bench, despite having not appeared even once for Celtic since his January move from Bnei Yehuda.

The 21-year-old is still bedding in at Parkhead, but the midfield absences may mean that he has a chance to make his Celtic debut as a substitute.

Bitton has often been used as an auxiliary centre back by Lennon this season, but if Brown is out, he may be pushed forward into a holding midfield role.

Meanwhile, Rogic has struggled for starts this season due to injuries and the form of others, but after starting against Kilmarnock on Sunday he could be in the lineup again tomorrow night.

Lennon brought both players to Parkhead in 2013, meaning he has worked with both extensively in his two spells at the club, and will no doubt trust them to put in big performances at Parkhead as Celtic look to advance in the Europa League.

