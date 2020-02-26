Report: £15m Arsenal target has no interest in Gunners move this summer

Mikel Arteta wants a new creative midfielder at Arsenal but the Premier League giants look set to miss out on Feyenoord's Eredivisie ace Orkun Kokcu.

Orkun Kokcu wants to stay in Holland and continue his development at Feyenoord despite interest from Premier League powerhouses Arsenal, according to Voetbal International.

At the age of just 19, an exciting Dutchman is already an established star for one of the Eredivisie’s traditional ‘big three’.

With his quick feet, laser-guided passes and eye for goal, Kokcu has made himself almost indispensable to a Feyenoord side who have recovered from a dismal start to the season to fly up the table under the veteran coach Dick Advocaat. As it stands, they are above PSV and four points off second placed AZ Alkmaar.

And, with Arsenal scouring the market for a creative kingpin capable of providing a much-needed link between the midfield and a fearsome forward line, The Mail reports that the £15 million-rated teenager is in the sights of a bona fide Premier League giant.

Chelsea, Real Betis and Sevilla are interested too.

But, according to Voetbal International, patience will have to be a virtue for Mikel Arteta and co. Because Kokcu has no plans to swap De Kuip for the Emirates this summer, believing instead that he would benefit from staying for one more year at Feyenoord before seeking a big-money move in the summer of 2021.

The Turkey U21 international has played 32 times for the Rotterdammers this season and he obviously feels that his game-time would be vastly reduced with a move to Arsenal. That is not necessarily a fact, however.

Mesut Ozil continues to perform in fits and bursts, Joe Willock has struggled for minutes under Arteta while Dani Ceballos, at it stands, is set to return to Real Madrid in the summer.

There may be room at the inn for Kokcu, sooner than he realises.