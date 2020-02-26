Quick links

Arsenal

Eredivisie

Premier League

Report: £15m Arsenal target has no interest in Gunners move this summer

Danny Owen
A dejected Mikel Arteta the manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta wants a new creative midfielder at Arsenal but the Premier League giants look set to miss out on Feyenoord's Eredivisie ace Orkun Kokcu.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League play off qualifying first leg match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Hapoel Beer Sheva at stadium De Kuip on August 22, 2019 in...

Orkun Kokcu wants to stay in Holland and continue his development at Feyenoord despite interest from Premier League powerhouses Arsenal, according to Voetbal International.

At the age of just 19, an exciting Dutchman is already an established star for one of the Eredivisie’s traditional ‘big three’.

With his quick feet, laser-guided passes and eye for goal, Kokcu has made himself almost indispensable to a Feyenoord side who have recovered from a dismal start to the season to fly up the table under the veteran coach Dick Advocaat. As it stands, they are above PSV and four points off second placed AZ Alkmaar.

 

And, with Arsenal scouring the market for a creative kingpin capable of providing a much-needed link between the midfield and a fearsome forward line, The Mail reports that the £15 million-rated teenager is in the sights of a bona fide Premier League giant.

Chelsea, Real Betis and Sevilla are interested too.

But, according to Voetbal International, patience will have to be a virtue for Mikel Arteta and co. Because Kokcu has no plans to swap De Kuip for the Emirates this summer, believing instead that he would benefit from staying for one more year at Feyenoord before seeking a big-money move in the summer of 2021.

Dylan Vente of Feyenoord celebrates 1-0 with Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch KNVB Beker match between Gemert v Feyenoord on September 27, 2018

The Turkey U21 international has played 32 times for the Rotterdammers this season and he obviously feels that his game-time would be vastly reduced with a move to Arsenal. That is not necessarily a fact, however.

Mesut Ozil continues to perform in fits and bursts, Joe Willock has struggled for minutes under Arteta while Dani Ceballos, at it stands, is set to return to Real Madrid in the summer.

There may be room at the inn for Kokcu, sooner than he realises.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v SC Heerenveen at the Stadium Feijenoord on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch