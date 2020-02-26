PS Plus March 2020 free games announced - Sony adds incredible remake

The March 2020 free PS Plus games have been announced with Sony giving away a remake of an absolute classic.

Sony have announced the free PS Plus games for March 2020 and - unfortunately - it's the end of the collections that were a part of January and February. Still, despite our prediction and want for Batman Return to Arkham being a massive failure, Sony have still provided a good line-up with there being a remake of an absolute classic many people consider to be a part of gaming royalty.

January saw PlayStation Plus subscribers receive Goat Simulator and Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection for the additional cost of nada, meanwhile February gifted us with The Sims 4 and the incredible Bioshock Collection (make sure to download these now before they go away).

While January and February were fantastic in their own right, March 2020 is just as good for Sonic fans plus those who were Sony fanatics back on the PlayStation 2.

PLAYSTATION 4: Best games coming out in March 2020

What are the PS Plus free games for Mach 2020?

The PS Plus free games for March 2020 are Shadow Of The Colossus and Sonic Forces.

These titles were leaked earlier in the day, but they've now been officially announced by Sony.

Sonic Forces will be enjoyable for fans of the blue hedgehog and its release is thematically appropriate thanks to the success of his entertaining movie.

Meanwhile, Shadow Of The Colossus is a remake of arguably one of the greatest video games of all time. If you haven't played it already, then you're in for a treat as it's an emotional epic which sees you topple a bunch of mightily big bosses.

When can you download the March 2020 free PS Plus games?

You will be able to download the March 2020 free PS Plus games on March 3rd up until April 6th.

This means you only have less than a week left to add The Sims 4 and the Bioshock Collection to your PS4 library if you haven't already.

DISNEY PLUS: Pre-order for PS4 now to get cheaper year-long subscription fee

You will of course need a PS Plus subscription in order to get and keep the games for free. Once your subscription runs out, they will no longer be playable.