Predicted Arsenal XI on Thursday: Arteta makes big call, expensive duo start

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday.

Arsenal will be looking to get the job done against Olympiakos on Thursday evening and book their place in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The Gunners won the first leg of their Round of 32 tie against Olympiakos 1-0 in Greece last week.

Mikel Arteta’s side will head in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Thursday evening as favourites.

Head coach Arteta is likely to field a strong team, with first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno between the sticks.

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to lead the line for the Premier League club and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be on the left wing, with the former having cost the Gunners £46.5 million and the latter £56 million in trasnfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport.

Nicolas Pepe has been playing well recently, and the 24-year-old winger is set to start on Thursday.

Joe Willock did not have a good game in the first leg and was not in the squad for the Premier League match against Everton at the weekend.

However, Arteta could decide to give the 20-year-old another chance in attacking midfield and leave Mesut Ozil out.

It will be a big call, but it is these types of games that will make Willock a better player.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Thursday: