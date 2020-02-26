Pokémon Go: How to get Party Hat Pikachu, Eevee and Nidorino

Everything you must know about how to get Party Hat Pikachu, Eevee, and Nidorino during the Pokemon Go Armoured Mewtwo event.

The Pokémon Go Armoured Mewtwo event has begun with plenty of clones being added to the mobile experience. While you can get clone Pikachu relatively easy by having him photobomb and thus ruin one of your photographs, getting Party Hat Pikachu, Eevee, Nidorino and others requires a bit more work.

There was recently a valentine's event in Pokémon Go that let fans capture pink Pokémon such as Audino and Alomomola, but now all the rage is about capturing clones before they quickly disappear.

And below you'll discover how to get Party Hat Pikachu, Eevee, Nidorino and the other Pokémon available.

How To Get Party Hat Pikachu In Pokémon Go

You can get Party Hat Pikachu and Eevee in Pokémon Go by encountering them in the wild.

Players have until March 2nd to capture Party Hat Pikachu and Eevee, so you should be able to get them from the wild before the Armoured Mewtwo event culminates.

However, while the two aforementioned party hooligans can be encountered in the wild, Bulbasur, Squirtle and Charmander can only be found in one-star raids while additionally hatched from 7km eggs.

How to get Party Hat Nidorino and Gengar in Pokémon Go

You will only be able to get Party Hat Nidorino and Gengar in Pokémon Go on March 1st.

Party Hat Nidorino and Gengar will only be available between the hours of 13:00 and 17:00 in your local time zone.

Nidorino will be available from two-star raids meanwhile Gengar will be in four-star raids.

And that's all there is to know about how to get all the Party Hat Pokémon during the Armoured Mewtwo event.

