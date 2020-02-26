Quick links

'Phenomenon': Reported £18 Everton and Leicester target stuns team-mate with hat-trick heroics

Danny Owen
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2019 in Burnley,...
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton and Leicester City reportedly want Gent goal-machine Jonathan David in the Premier League - will Carlo Ancelotti or Brendan Rodgers win the race?

Sven Kums of Gent during the football UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match AS Roma v Kaa Gent at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on February 20, 2020

Sven Kums’ record is hanging by a thread.

Thanks to an £8.5 million move to Watford in the summer of 2016, a former Belgium U21 international etched his name into the history books to become the most expensive export in the history of KAA Gent. But, by the time the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of August, Kums will have slipped to second place.

With Jonathan David scoring goals for fun, Canada’s answer to Erling Haaland has scouts from all over Europe flocking to the Ghelamco Arena. Everton, Leicester City and Arsenal are interested in a prolific 20-year-old, according to Jeunes Footeaux - though they are not alone.

 

And with an £18 million price-tag on his head, David looks almost certain to obliterate the fee that took Kums to Vicarage Road four years ago.

Not that the ex-Hornets midfielder, who returned for a second spell at Gent in August, is suffering from a bout of bitterness. Kums is simply thrilled to be sharing a pitch with the most talented footballer in Belgium right now.

“Well, Jonathan, he’s a phenomenon!” Kums told Voetbal Krant after David’s fired a clinical hat-trick past Sint Truiden last weekend.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and KV Oostende, Sunday 18 August 2019 in Gent, on the fourth day of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

“If you look at how he scores that third goad, he always stays that calm. He is an introverted boy, very modest too.”

That stunning treble, capped by a glorious third which left the visiting defence bamboozled, took David three goals clear of Dieumerci Mbokani in the race for the Jupiler League’s Golden Boot.

In all competitions, a man who is rivalling Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies for the tag of Canada’s biggest rising star, has 22 goals and 10 assists to his name. No wonder he is nicknamed the 'Iceman'.

Jonathan David of KAA Gent reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between AS Roma and KAA Gent at Stadio Olimpico on February 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

