Netflix: Where is Pearl Fernandez now? The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez explores ‘evil’ mother

Netflix has released a new true crime documentary in the form of The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.

The popularity of true crime documentaries has exploded in recent year with the enthralling series captivating audiences like never before.

In just the last few years, we've seen the likes of Making a Murderer and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann making a huge splash on the streaming service Netflix and now, true crime fans have another docuseries to get their teeth stuck into.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez promises to be one of Netflix's most grim and harrowing docuseries yet which will no doubt entice and disturb fans in equal measure.

MORE TRUE CRIME: Explore the inspiration behind BBC 2's Murder 24/7

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez tells the story of the brutal and harrowing death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

Over the space of several months, if not longer, the young boy was effectively tortured and subsequently killed by his own mother and her boyfriend.

On top of that, the US social care system was put under close scrutiny as well following Gabriel's death after several social workers failed to report or take action that could have saved Gabriel's life.

SEE ALSO: Explore Isauro Aguirre's fate in The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Who is Pearl Fernandez?

Pearl Fernandez is the mother of Gabriel Fernandez and played a key role in the death of her 8-year-old son in May 2013.

Over the course of several months, if not longer, Gabriel was effectively tortured and kept in horrifying conditions as Pearl's boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre believed that the boy was gay.

At the time of Gabriel Fernandez's death, Pearl was around 29 years of age.

Where is she now?

In 2018, 34-year-old Pearl Fernandez pleaded guilty at the Los Angeles County state court and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole for the role she played in the death of her son.

According to Heavy on February 26th, citing the Californian Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Pearl Fernandez is serving her life sentence in Chowchilla State Women’s Prison in California.

Pearl Fernandez was admitted on June 21st, 2018 and is now 36 years of age.

The six-episode series, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, arrived on Netflix on February 26th, 2020 and is available to stream now.