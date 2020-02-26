Paul Hartley names the Celtic player he wouldn't be surprised if Rodgers tries to sign

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has been linked with a move to Leicester City recently.

Paul Hartley has told the Scotsman that he would not be at all surprised to see Brendan Rodgers come and and try to sign Celtic’s Callum McGregor.

McGregor has impressed in the heart of Celtic’s midfield once again this term, with the Scottish international a key member of Neil Lennon’s side.

Reports in The Sun have now suggested that Brendan Rodgers could look to snap up McGregor from Celtic in the summer.

The Leicester boss knows McGregor well, from his time at Parkhead.

And Hartley claims that he is not at all surprised to see the Celtic star attracting interest from the Foxes.

“I’ve seen that Leicester City are supposed to be coming back in for him but it would take a hell of a lot of money to take him away from Celtic,” Hartley said.

“I’m not surprised that Brendan Rodgers is interested in signing him and I’m sure he won’t be the only one. Callum seems to like being at Parkhead but £25m is a lot of money for any Scottish club.”

McGregor has scored 11 goals and claimed 10 assists across his 46 appearances for Celtic so far this term.

The 26-year-old is playing some of the best football of his career at the moment, with Celtic seemingly going from strength to strength.

The Bhoys will next be in action on Thursday evening, when they take on Copenhagen in the Europa League.