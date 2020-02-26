Why has PacyBits 20 been removed from iOS and Google Play app stores? It's officially dead!

A lot of fans are wondering why PacyBits 20 has been removed from the iOS and Google Play app stores.

While FIFA 20 players await the TOTW 24 Ultimate Team card announcement, lots of others are currently in mourning over the news that PacyBits 20 can no longer be found on either the Google Play or iOS app store. This has resulted in a plethora of questions as to what has happened to the app and why can it no longer be found.

There is an official FIFA 20 Ultimate Team companion app you can download, but there are also plenty of draft simulators that are not affiliated with EA in any capacity.

PacyBits 20 was one of many but it can no longer be found on either the Google Play or iOS app store. Below you'll discover what has happened to the app.

What has happened to PacyBits 20?

PacyBits 20 has been removed from the Google Play and iOS app stores by its creators.

Fans noticed a couple days ago that the PacyBits 20 cards had started missing player and league licenses from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

And, following this absence of copyrighted material, fans are now unable to find the app on any mobile app stores.

In response to all the queries about what has happened to the app and where it is, the PacyBits team have posted an update on Twitter to announce the following:

"We had to remove PacyBits from the app stores."

The update mentions how hard the team had worked over three years and how they are disappointed because they feel as if they have let their community down.

They don't specifically mention why the app had to be removed and they also state that they don't 100% know what the future holds for them. However, they have promised to continue working hard with the goal of coming back sometime in the future "with something even more awesome".

Although a specific explanation is not provided as to why the app had to be removed, most fans on platforms such as Reddit are assuming that it's because they were using copyrighted material relating to the Premier League, Bundesliga and EA.

This would explain why they tried changing names, club emblems, and removing faces before the app was deleted from stores.

#Vivalapacybits

A lot of fans have paid tribute to the now deceased PacyBits 20 app with the hashtag #vivalapacybits.

I can’t believe Pacybits has been removed from the App Store, such sad times #vivalapacybits @PacyBits — What Sells (@What_Sells) February 25, 2020

Goodbye Pacybits! It was a good time to play your game@PacyBits #vivalapacybits — ❤️r1cs1 (@r1cs11) February 25, 2020

R.I.P @PacyBits

Given me many memories and fun times#vivalapacybits — AP (@Utd_AP) February 25, 2020