Overwatch: Ashe Mardi Gras Twitch drops and challenges - how to get skin and sprays

Everything you must know about the Ashe Mardi Gras challenges to unlock her skin, and how to get her Overwatch Twitch drops to get her sprays.

The Overwatch Ashe Mardi Gras event has kicked off. This has introduced "terrifying tanks" via the Experimental Mode, but it has also implemented a bunch of challenges to unlock the Mardi Gras Ashe skin that is quite frankly stunning. Not only that, but there are also some new Twitch Drops which can bag you some neat and cute sprays.

Jeff Kaplan has teased changes to Mei in a future patch, but before then Overwatch players can work to unlock the Mardi Gras Ashe skin that is only available for a limited amount of time. In addition, players can also enable Twitch Drops to get some adorably cute Ashe sprays.

As if this wasn't good enough news already, then you'll be further happy to hear that none of the challenges are too demanding. Meaning you should be able to get everything on offer fairly easily.

From bead to shining bead.



Let the good times roll in Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge and earn unique rewards, including Mardi Gras Ashe (Epic), now through March 9.



: https://t.co/7ArI0nKzZh pic.twitter.com/1abLroGAqB — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 25, 2020

What are the Ashe Mardi Gras event challenges in Overwatch?

The Ashe Mardi Gras event challenges for Overwatch are as follows:

Win three games

Reward: Mardi Gras and Mardi B.O.B player icons

Win six games

Reward: Gold Mask Spray

Win nine games

Reward: Epic Mardi Gras Ashe skin

You can win matches in either Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade to eventually unlock the stunning Mardi Gras Ashe skin that is only available to unlock between now and March 9th.

However, in addition to Ashe's neat Willy Wonka-esque costume, you can also unlock some sprays by enabling Twitch Drops.

How to get the Overwatch Ashe Mardi Gras Twitch Drops

You must link your Blizzard account to your Twitch profile to get the Overwatch Ashe Mardi Gras Twitch Drops.

To enable and be eligible for the Overwatch Ashe Mardi Gras Twitch Drops, simply sign into Twitch, proceed to Settings and connect your Blizzardbattle.net account under Connections.

Blizzard note that watching channels streaming in the Twitch Overwatch game category will bag you the rewards.

Overwatch Ashe Mardi Gras Twitch Drops rewards

The Overwatch Ashe Mardi Gras Twitch Drops rewards are as follows:

Watch two hours

Reward: King Cake Ball Spray

Watch four hours

Reward: Semlor and Beads Sprays

Watch six hours:

Rex, Red Death, and Carnival Sprays

And that's all you need to know about how to get the Twitch Drops rewards from the Ashe Mardi Gras Overwatch event.