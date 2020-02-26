Quick links

'Over to you Peter': Celtic fans react to comments about £10m star

Fraser Forster of Celtic applauds fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...
Fraser Forster has been a revelation at Celtic this season.

Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...

Celtic fans are calling on the club to do everything they can to sign Fraser Forster.

John Kennedy, Neil Lennon's assistant at Parkhead, has revealed that the Hoops would definitely be open to the idea of keeping the 31-year-old in Glasgow for the long term [The Sunday Post].

Celtic re-signed the towering English goalkeeper on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer.

So far, Forster has saved four penalties out of seven - including one in a League Cup final win over Rangers, which ended 1-0 to Lennon's side - and has come to the Bhoys' rescue on countless other occasions.

 

Of course, the big man also has history at Parkhead, having left Celtic to join Southampton back in 2014.

And fans of the Scottish giants would love to see Lennon thrash out a deal to sign him permanently.

Here's how they reacted to Kennedy's comments on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forster set the Saints back some £10 million six years ago [The Guardian] but considering he doesn't seem to be in their plans at all, Celtic should be able to pick him up for markedly less.

He is under contract with the Premier League side until 2022.

Fraser Forster of Celtic arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

