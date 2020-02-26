'Over to you Peter': Celtic fans react to comments about £10m star

Fraser Forster has been a revelation at Celtic this season.

Celtic fans are calling on the club to do everything they can to sign Fraser Forster.

John Kennedy, Neil Lennon's assistant at Parkhead, has revealed that the Hoops would definitely be open to the idea of keeping the 31-year-old in Glasgow for the long term [The Sunday Post].

Celtic re-signed the towering English goalkeeper on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer.

So far, Forster has saved four penalties out of seven - including one in a League Cup final win over Rangers, which ended 1-0 to Lennon's side - and has come to the Bhoys' rescue on countless other occasions.

Of course, the big man also has history at Parkhead, having left Celtic to join Southampton back in 2014.

And fans of the Scottish giants would love to see Lennon thrash out a deal to sign him permanently.

Here's how they reacted to Kennedy's comments on Twitter:

No brainer — bruce davidson (@brucedavidson6) February 25, 2020

Over to you Peter — John Haggarty (@john_haggarty) February 25, 2020

Make him available. No excuses, pay the going rate. — Paul McQueen (@queenmachine67) February 25, 2020

Has to be top of the list. Been exceptional from day 1. Makes all the difference in big games. — Glasgow Celtic (@celticrconne203) February 25, 2020

Make it happen Celtic! — RP1888 (@Rp18881) February 25, 2020

Break the bloody bank! — gadge (@gadge4444) February 25, 2020

Forster set the Saints back some £10 million six years ago [The Guardian] but considering he doesn't seem to be in their plans at all, Celtic should be able to pick him up for markedly less.

He is under contract with the Premier League side until 2022.