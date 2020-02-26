Our view: Tottenham now face £25m dilemma as transfer plan dented by president comments

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pushing for Ugurcan Cakir.

Tottenham decided to bring back Michel Vorm earlier this season, re-signing the Dutchman following an injury to Hugo Lloris.

Vorm is likely to leave again this summer, and Jose Mourinho must now decide whether to retool his goalkeeping options or stick with what he has.

He already has a proven number one in Hugo Lloris, whilst Paulo Gazzaniga is a decent if unspectacular backup, whilst Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin and Jonathan De Bie are also at the club.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with couple of goalkeepers, and one of them is Trabzonspor stopper Ugurcan Cakir – but Spurs now have a dilemma on their hands.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has told Turkish Football that he thinks Cakir is one of the top three goalkeepers in Europe, and wants up to €30million (£25million) for his services.

That's a problem for Spurs; not because they can't afford £25million, but more whether they should be so willing to cough it up in the summer.

Yes, signing a quality successor for Lloris would be great, and Cakir ticks the boxes having impressed in Turkey, but spending £25million on a goalkeeper to predominantly sit on the bench behind Lloris until the Frenchman's deal ends in 2022 seems ill-advised.

Tottenham have other issues to solve; a new right back, centre back, left back and striker must be signed this summer, with a goalkeeper surely a bonus rather than a necessity.

That £25million could go on a player to make an instant impact, and given that other goalkeepers would surely pop up on their radar before Lloris's deal ends in 2022, Agaoglu's demands leave Spurs with a decision to make.