Our View: Spurs should reignite interest in Championship ace after director's comments

Tottenham Hotspur-linked Eberechi Eze is regarded as one of the best talents in the second-tier of English football.

QPR's sporting director Les Ferdinand has admitted that it's going to be 'very difficult' for the club to keep hold of Tottenham-linked Eberechi Eze and he expects him to play for a 'top-six' side in the Premier League.

The Standard previously claimed in 2018 that Tottenham Hotspur scouted the highly-rated attacker, and whilst speaking to Football London, Ferdinand shared that he did 'fend off a few offers' for his signature last month.

Simply put, Spurs should watch and reignite interest in him because he is much improved.

Given that Eze is already based in London, and Spurs have plucked highly-rated talents from the lower leagues in recent years, it does increase their chances of nabbing him if he were to make a move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Nonetheless, Ferdinand is expecting big things from Eze in these coming years, as he is backing him to go 'all the way' at both club and international level.

"It's going to be very difficult," Ferdinand told Football London. "When you have a player of his quality doing well in your team nobody wants to see him go. I had to fend off a few offers in the January window.

"I'm sure if he continues to play in the manner he is playing and adds a few more goals to his game. I'm expecting us to get offers during the summer. I think if you look at his ability, I see him playing for one of the top six sides. I see him playing for England or he can play for Nigeria as well, so we'll see him on the international scene because of his ability.

"He's certainly got the ability to do that. There's a few more bits and pieces to add to his game but those bits and pieces are going to come. I've no danger in seeing those bits and pieces come. He'll go all the way."

Ferdinand is a former Spurs player, and there will be some in North London who will be hoping that could potentially increase their chances of signing Eze.

Eze is a player who will catch the eye of the neutral and he is someone who controls the ball with such ease, comfort and flair.

Given Ferdinand's comments, Spurs should do everything in their power in the summer to persuade him to make the switch across London.

Dele Alli is a prime example of how a highly-rated talent can thrive when: a) given the chance, and b) coached well by those at the club.

Spurs signed winger Jack Clarke in the summer from Leeds - he's now on-loan with Eze at QPR - and it could be argued that the latter is a much better player than his attack-minded counterpart.

If the Premier League side can take a punt on Clarke then there's no reason why Eze shouldn't, at the very least, be on their radar once again when the transfer window re-opens.

During this current campaign, Eze has played 34 Championship games for his side, scoring 11 goals and supplying six assists along the way [transfermarkt].

One of Eze's biggest strengths is how easy he makes things look in the final third and how his decision-making, combined with his killer final pass or lethal finish, can cause havoc for opposition defences.