Our view: Gerrard must be tempted to give Rangers man just his 12th appearance

Rangers need to be solid defensively against Braga this evening.

Rangers take on Braga in the Europa League this evening, and they really need to hit back after a difficult 2-2 draw away at St Johnstone.

The Gers produced a miraculous recovery to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox last week, coming from 2-0 down to somehow win the game and take a lead to Portugal.

Yet on Sunday, Rangers were disappointing once again, and Nikola Katic endured an absolute nightmare performance in the heart of Steven Gerrard's defence.

 

Katic was at fault for both goals, failing to clear twice as Callum Hendry and Stevie May scored in a 2-2 draw, leaving many to slam the Rangers defence.

Filip Helander is out of action, meaning Connor Goldson and Katic have been starting, but maybe it's time to take a gamble on George Edmundson this evening.

Edmundson, 22, has only played 11 games for Rangers since joining from Oldham Athletic over the summer, but he has shown real potential whenever he has been called upon.

Gerrard recently praised Edmundson's level of quality in training, and believes that he also helps Rangers move the ball quicker from defence into midfield.

He's strong and built for a battle, but also has quality on the ball. Edmundson has played just once since scoring against Hibernian earlier this month, so throwing him in against Braga is a big gamble.

Yet with Katic struggling so badly right now, there must be a temptation to give Edmundson a chance to shine – and even Rangers fans want to see him in action tonight.

