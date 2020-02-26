Quick links

'Once the weak link...': Some West Brom fans think 26-year-old now 'looks class'

Olly Dawes
West Bromwich Albion fans during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.
West Bromwich Albion beat Preston North End 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 1, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.

West Bromwich Albion kept up their push for the Championship title after beating Preston North End 2-0 at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

The Baggies beat Bristol City 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, and beat another playoff-chasing side with ease as Hal Robson-Kanu opened the scoring against Preston.

Midfielder Jake Livermore made it 2-0, and West Brom could afford to take their foot off the gas as Preston struggled to get into the game, especially after Darnell Fisher picked up a red card.

 

With North End failing to have a shot on target, West Brom had a comfortable night and saw many players impress for Slaven Bilic.

One of them was left back Conor Townsend, who has really kicked on under Bilic this season having struggled a little last term.

The 2018 signing from Scunthorpe United has been superb of late, nailing down that left back spot in the West Brom side with his recent displays.

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on August 13, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

Baggies fans took to Twitter to hail his performance against Preston, believing he has 'come of age' and has 'come on leaps and bounds'.

Some noted that he was once the weak link but now 'looks class', believing that he now looks a solid and dependable player having been given a consistent run of games.

