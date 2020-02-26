'Once the weak link...': Some West Brom fans think 26-year-old now 'looks class'

West Bromwich Albion beat Preston North End 2-0 on Tuesday night.

West Bromwich Albion kept up their push for the Championship title after beating Preston North End 2-0 at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

The Baggies beat Bristol City 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, and beat another playoff-chasing side with ease as Hal Robson-Kanu opened the scoring against Preston.

Midfielder Jake Livermore made it 2-0, and West Brom could afford to take their foot off the gas as Preston struggled to get into the game, especially after Darnell Fisher picked up a red card.

With North End failing to have a shot on target, West Brom had a comfortable night and saw many players impress for Slaven Bilic.

One of them was left back Conor Townsend, who has really kicked on under Bilic this season having struggled a little last term.

The 2018 signing from Scunthorpe United has been superb of late, nailing down that left back spot in the West Brom side with his recent displays.

Baggies fans took to Twitter to hail his performance against Preston, believing he has 'come of age' and has 'come on leaps and bounds'.

Some noted that he was once the weak link but now 'looks class', believing that he now looks a solid and dependable player having been given a consistent run of games.

And Conor Townsend this kid has come of age the last half a dozen games Superb #wba — Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) February 25, 2020

2 players who deserve a hell of lot of praise who may not get the headlines are the 2 full backs , Connor Townsend as come on leaps and bounds another quality showing & Dara O Shea yet another assured showing #wba — Jason Wheeler (@lebouf1976) February 25, 2020

Townsend was great tonight. Livermore again was class, HRK Hegazi too. this TEAM #wba — lils (@__lilyvictoria) February 25, 2020

Special mention to big Conor Townsend tonight. Absolutely excellent performance. In all honesty, I don't think any of them had a bad game. Domination from minute 1. Coyb! #wba — ϟ scott ϟ (@scxttwba) February 25, 2020

Conor Townsend's form just shows what regular football can do, there's been question marks over him since joining #WBA but he is starting to look like a very dependable full back over the past month or so. Impressive again tonight. — Kieran Doody (@kierandoody) February 25, 2020

Absolutely coasted that win. Took our foot off the gas but too much quality. Should’ve been 3 or 4 up at half time. Word for Townsend he’s been superb of late #wba — Chris Brownhill (@chrisbrownhill) February 25, 2020

Conor Townsend my Man of the Match. He's come on leaps and bounds this season. — Lizzie Hayward (@ehayward93) February 25, 2020

O'Shea made a big difference to the back four Hegazi made it stronger and Townsend once the weak link now a looks class. Ajayi now back to his early season form. — Richard Downing (@rjdowning) February 25, 2020