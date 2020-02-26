Noel Whelan and Nigel Martyn react to Leeds United win tonight

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have won against Middlesbrough this evening.

Noel Whelan has praised Leeds United on BBC Radio Leeds (9:42pm, February 26, 2020) for the win against Middlesbrough this evening.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side made it three wins in a row in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium.

Mateusz Klich scored the only goal of the match in first-half injury time to ascertain the points for the Whites.

Former Leeds striker Whelan was following the match, and he has given his take on the performance of the visiting team, and so has legendary Whites goalkeeper Nigel Martyn on Twitter.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time (9:42pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020): “1-0 victories three times in a row, clean sheet, good battling performance. It wasn’t pretty at times. It’s about digging in, doing that horrible side of the game, a lot of hard work was put out there tonight at the Riverside by the players.”

Great win that @LUFC — Nigel Martyn (@nmartyn25) February 26, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening, hosts Middlesbrough had 43% of the possession, took 14 shots of which two were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leeds had 57% of the possession, took 12 shots of which eight were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

The win against Middlesbrough means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.