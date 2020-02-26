Quick links

West Ham United

Noble shares what he said to West Ham's players as they walked into Anfield dressing room

John Verrall
Mark Noble of West Ham United gets past Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble was unlucky to be on the losing side on Monday evening.

Mark Noble (R) of West Ham United smiles at Jeremy Ngakia following his Premier League debut during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on...

Mark Noble has told West Ham United’s official website that he tried to encourage his teammates while walking into the dressing room at Anfield.

West Ham were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool on Monday evening, but that didn’t stop David Moyes’s side from earning credit.

The Hammers put in an encouraging display, as they pushed Liverpool all the way.

And captain Noble wanted to ensure that his side were not too down about the defeat at full-time.

“I thought the boys were brilliant, losing Tomas just after half-time, then going 2-1 up, and obviously Lukasz has made a couple of mistakes, but it’s a team game and we should be there to dig him out after he’s done that, and he’s saved us many times over the years,” Noble said.

 

“I said to the boys as I walked in: ‘As much as it’s a sickening feeling as we felt like we deserved more, we’ve got to take a lot of positives from that’. We didn’t look like a team that was fighting a relegation battle.

“I just think we need to get back into training and take all the positives from that game and recover, because the games are going to come thick and fast now, and I’d say we need to win five of them.”

If West Ham can continue to perform at the level they did at Anfield then they would surely start to climb away from the drop zone.

Mark Noble of West Ham United and Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

However, there is doubt whether Moyes’s side can keep up the standards they produced at Anfield, as they have been desperately poor for much of the season so far.

West Ham are currently sat in 18th place in the Premier League table, one point away from safety.

The Hammers are next in action against Southampton at the London Stadium.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch