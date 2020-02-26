Noble shares what he said to West Ham's players as they walked into Anfield dressing room

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble was unlucky to be on the losing side on Monday evening.

Mark Noble has told West Ham United’s official website that he tried to encourage his teammates while walking into the dressing room at Anfield.

West Ham were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool on Monday evening, but that didn’t stop David Moyes’s side from earning credit.

The Hammers put in an encouraging display, as they pushed Liverpool all the way.

And captain Noble wanted to ensure that his side were not too down about the defeat at full-time.

“I thought the boys were brilliant, losing Tomas just after half-time, then going 2-1 up, and obviously Lukasz has made a couple of mistakes, but it’s a team game and we should be there to dig him out after he’s done that, and he’s saved us many times over the years,” Noble said.

“I said to the boys as I walked in: ‘As much as it’s a sickening feeling as we felt like we deserved more, we’ve got to take a lot of positives from that’. We didn’t look like a team that was fighting a relegation battle.

“I just think we need to get back into training and take all the positives from that game and recover, because the games are going to come thick and fast now, and I’d say we need to win five of them.”

If West Ham can continue to perform at the level they did at Anfield then they would surely start to climb away from the drop zone.

However, there is doubt whether Moyes’s side can keep up the standards they produced at Anfield, as they have been desperately poor for much of the season so far.

West Ham are currently sat in 18th place in the Premier League table, one point away from safety.

The Hammers are next in action against Southampton at the London Stadium.