Noble shares what he said to Fornals after his goal at Liverpool

West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals scored for David Moyes's side against Liverpool on Monday.

Mark Noble has told West Ham United’s official website that he’s already stressed just how rare Pablo Fornals’s goal at Anfield was to the Spaniard.

Fornals converted a cross from Declan Rice to put West Ham 2-1 up against Liverpool on Monday evening.

At that stage it looked as if West Ham could pull off a huge upset, and inflict a defeat on Liverpool.

However, Liverpool struck back with two late goals to take the three points.

Despite the defeat, Fornals’s goal still should help him force his way back into West Ham’s first-team.

With Tomas Soucek ruled out with injury, Fornals could have an opportunity available for him in the coming weeks.

And Noble has been impressed with the way Fornals has committed himself, despite his lack of game time of late.

“He’s a good lad, Pablo, you know,” Noble said. “Every player, if you’re a football player it’s your profession, you want to play football. He obviously hasn’t done that as much as he’d like to, but he got his chance and he’s come in and did well.

“I said to him that not many West Ham players have scored at Anfield and he was happy to get his goal, but the lads were gutted to come to a place like that and play like that and not get what we deserved, but it is what it is and we have got to win on Saturday.”

Fornals is blessed with creativity and poise, but whether he suits Moyes’s style as much as Soucek is up for debate.

Soucek is a hard-worker and more powerful than Fornals, with the pair both very different midfielders.

West Ham are next in action on Saturday when they take on Southampton at the London Stadium.