'No': Tottenham ace thinks people are wrong about his form, comments on Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has nailed down a starting role this season.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has told France Football that he doesn't think he has regained his top level this season, it's just that fans haven't seen him enough.

Spurs sold right back Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid over the summer, and chose not to bring in a replacement in a quite bizarre move.

Instead, Mauricio Pochettino decided to go into the season with Kyle Walker-Peters and Aurier as his only right backs, with Walker-Peters starting as first-choice.

Aurier's first appearance of the season only came on September 14th, but he has made the position his own this season, becoming Tottenham's undoubted first-choice right back.

The Ivorian has racked up seven assists in a decent season going forward, but defensive naivety continues to plague the 27-year-old in the Premier League.

Spurs may well go for another right back in the summer, but Aurier has played regularly under Jose Mourinho, and has now commented on his strong season.

Aurier noted that he hears people saying the 'real' Aurier has turned up, but he denies that logic, claiming that he just needed to play regularly to show fans what he can do, rather than get himself back to a certain level.

Aurier added that he never complained under Pochettino despite his displeasure at being left out of the team, admitting that he is happier now.

“Today, I am very well,” said Aurier. “I hear people saying "There, we found the real Serge Aurier". No. For a player, the best thing is to play. This is what happens to me, so people see and say that I have regained my level. Otherwise, no.”

“Last season, we arrived in the Champions League final where I actively participated, I played almost all the matches. There are things people don't see because you don't show yourself enough. The first year, the coach (Mauricio Pochettino) didn't play me a lot, but I never went into his office to complain, I never showed a funny face. I don't play, I'm p****d off, but I don't show it,” he added.