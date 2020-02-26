Neville Southall says £20m star doesn't 'look happy' at Everton

Southall feels Theo Walcott is not the right fit for the Toffees.





Former Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall feels that winger Theo Walcott does not look happy at the club and his face doesn't quite fit.

As per i News, Southall spoke about the importance of being happy and settled as a footballer but feels that Walcott doesn't have that right now.

He said: "If I were advising Kevin De Bruyne, I’d still say, 'Stay where you are'. Sometimes it’s better to know what you’ve got than what you might have and City’s players have a fantastic club, an unbelievable manager and great facilities.

"Players are human beings and you have to be happy where you play and I see some players today that don’t look happy – sometimes you’re just not the right person for that club. That’s how I feel when I look at Theo Walcott at Everton, for instance."





Walcott was brought to Goodison Park during Sam Allardyce's brief reign and was perhaps viewed as an opportunity for him to get regular football and make good on his potential, at last.

He is yet to show his best form on Merseyside, and has just one Premier League goal from 19 appearances this season.

There's a space for a hard-working winger in Carlo Ancelotti's side but there is also stiff competition and Southall may well be right, Walcott's face just doesn't fit.

His £20 million (BBC) arrival was exciting at the time but so far the theme of Walcott's career has continued, failing to fully realise his potential.



