'Most people aren't aware': Player some Leeds fans wanted sacking returns with Instagram post

Ouasim Bouy has yet to play for the Leeds United first team.

The frozen-out Leeds United midfielder Ouasim Bouy has offered an insight into the extra work he's been doing away from the pitch.

Bouy has yet to play for the Leeds first team - two-and-a-half years since he arrived at Elland Road from Juventus.

The 26-year-old still has more than 12 months remaining on his contract with the Whites, whose under-23s he is not even playing for.

Some fans have repeatedly called for Bouy's deal to be terminated - an offer presented to, and subsequently rejected by, the Moroccan last summer, according to Leeds Live.

Can we also terminate Bouy’s contract as well? #lufc — JTA (@Jammsseeyy) September 2, 2019

So that's De Bock, Anita & Shaughnessy now off the wage bill at Leeds.. Still one more player to go and that's Ouasim Bouy #lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) September 2, 2019

Ouasim Bouy has two years left to run on his Leeds contract and it seems he intends to run it out, seems he’s fell out of love with football as well.. Can’t see why the club can’t release him #lufc #mot — Connor Mahoney!! BielsaBall and Beer (@ConnorMOT92) September 13, 2019

But Bouy, it seems, has not been sat on his arse - or at least he wasn't when the footage on his latest Instagram story was recorded.

And after being put through his paces by the Dutch ironman and MMA champion @ptbysander, he wrote: "Wanted to give an inside look of what I do next to bring on the pitch.

"These are extra sessions (which) most people are not aware of.

"Had to cut the full video, but what I have shown is a part of the grind and extra time that I invest in my passion."

Exiled Leeds midfielder offers insight into extra training he's been doing away from the pitch. pic.twitter.com/qPDnDd63s8 — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) February 26, 2020

Bouy, who was plucked from the Ajax academy by Juventus eight years ago, has been loaned to Cultural Leonesa and PEC Zwolle while at Leeds, but only played 27 times in total