Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Most people aren't aware': Player some Leeds fans wanted sacking returns with Instagram post

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ouasim Bouy has yet to play for the Leeds United first team.

Ouasim Bouy poses during his presentation as new player of US Citta' di Palermo at Stadio Renzo Barbera on September 1, 2016 in Palermo, Italy.

The frozen-out Leeds United midfielder Ouasim Bouy has offered an insight into the extra work he's been doing away from the pitch.

Bouy has yet to play for the Leeds first team - two-and-a-half years since he arrived at Elland Road from Juventus.

 

The 26-year-old still has more than 12 months remaining on his contract with the Whites, whose under-23s he is not even playing for.

Some fans have repeatedly called for Bouy's deal to be terminated - an offer presented to, and subsequently rejected by, the Moroccan last summer, according to Leeds Live.

But Bouy, it seems, has not been sat on his arse - or at least he wasn't when the footage on his latest Instagram story was recorded.

And after being put through his paces by the Dutch ironman and MMA champion @ptbysander, he wrote: "Wanted to give an inside look of what I do next to bring on the pitch.

"These are extra sessions (which) most people are not aware of.

"Had to cut the full video, but what I have shown is a part of the grind and extra time that I invest in my passion."

Bouy, who was plucked from the Ajax academy by Juventus eight years ago, has been loaned to Cultural Leonesa and PEC Zwolle while at Leeds, but only played 27 times in total

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch