Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Madness': Some Leeds fans react to what Bielsa said at latest press conference

John Verrall
Mateusz Klich (43) of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has been a key member of the side under Marcelo Bielsa.

Mateusz Klich (43) of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Leeds United fans have been left very impressed with Mateusz Klich after Marcelo Bielsa revealed his running stats at a press conference yesterday to Leeds Live.

Klich has been a stalwart for Leeds over the past two campaigns, with his fitness record impeccable.

 

The Polish international is crucial to Leeds’ style of play, as he has the energy to get around the pitch so well.

Bielsa revealed yesterday that the midfielder was running close to 12 kilometres every match, putting his running stats are up there among the best in England.

And Leeds fans are amazed that the goalscoring midfielder is able to put in such hard-working performances on such a regular basis.

Klich hasn’t actually scored as often as Leeds may have been hoping so far this term, as he has just three goals to his name in the league.

But the 29-year-old will continue to be crucial to Bielsa’s side, as they aim to win promotion between now and the end of the season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch