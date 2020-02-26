'Madness': Some Leeds fans react to what Bielsa said at latest press conference

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has been a key member of the side under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United fans have been left very impressed with Mateusz Klich after Marcelo Bielsa revealed his running stats at a press conference yesterday to Leeds Live.

Klich has been a stalwart for Leeds over the past two campaigns, with his fitness record impeccable.

The Polish international is crucial to Leeds’ style of play, as he has the energy to get around the pitch so well.

Bielsa revealed yesterday that the midfielder was running close to 12 kilometres every match, putting his running stats are up there among the best in England.

And Leeds fans are amazed that the goalscoring midfielder is able to put in such hard-working performances on such a regular basis.

That is elite level endurance — thomas (@thom3201) February 25, 2020

Madness — Sam ➕ (@Samheadhouse) February 25, 2020

The guy is a machine 83 games in a row is it? Insane stat — Wayne Green (@WayneGreen1987) February 25, 2020

Erling Håland ran close to the 60m world record the other day, @Cli5hy must be close to the middle distance record — Steer-Creative (@CREATIVElead) February 25, 2020

I’ve give him a bit of stick recently but thankfully I know nothing!! Well played sir — Pasquale Hester (@statdwarfe) February 25, 2020

Absolutely love these numbers. If Klich is consistently covering close to 12km per game, he would have clocked up nearly 984km under Marcelo Bielsa in matches alone. Worth adding Leeds also train at the same intensity as matches. #LUFC https://t.co/DhoxZ0OpZU — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) February 25, 2020

He isn't human. — Daniel Lee (@DanielL78758830) February 25, 2020

Klich hasn’t actually scored as often as Leeds may have been hoping so far this term, as he has just three goals to his name in the league.

But the 29-year-old will continue to be crucial to Bielsa’s side, as they aim to win promotion between now and the end of the season.