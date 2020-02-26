'Leeds were 12 points ahead': Championship captain talks about catching Leeds again

Tom Cairney comments on chasing Leeds for promotion with Fulham this season.





Fulham captain Tom Cairney has spoken about his side's hopes of avoiding the play-offs and getting one of the two automatic promotion spots to Sky Sports.

Cairney has spoken about overtaking Leeds back in 2017 and hopes to do something similar this season, with the Cottagers currently five points and two places behind Marcelo Bielsa's side.

He said: "West Brom and Leeds had a really big lead [earlier in the season]. They were both playing really well, I remember a few years ago Leeds were 12 points ahead of us in February or March time and we ended up catching them and beating them to the play-offs. It would be nice if something like that could happen again.

"(The play-off final) was the best day of my career and the day will never be beaten. But you're trying your best to not get into that situation again. I don't want to go back there and have a chance of ruining the memories! Hopefully we can try and catch the top two."





Leeds fans hardly need reminding that themselves and West Brom looked like they were clear at one stage this season and their own inconsistency is the only thing which has given the likes of Fulham a sniff.

But they have recovered well from that defeat against Nottingham Forest and none of the chasing pack have been able to win enough games to usurp them yet.

The season Cairney refers to was when Leeds were managed by Garry Monk and they lacked goal threats apart from Chris Wood but Bielsa's side are a completely different animal.

There will be twists and turns, but Cairney's own Fulham side need to become more free-scoring and consistent if they are to have any designs on the top two.



