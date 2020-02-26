'Laughable', 'Pointless': Some West Ham fans react after hearing £20m striker could join

West Ham United are being heavily linked with Serhou Guirassy.

West Ham United didn't manage to bring in a new striker in January, instead securing winger Jarrod Bowen and midfielder Tomas Soucek to try and provide some goals.

The Hammers have seen big-money signing Sebastien Haller struggle in his first Premier League season, meaning Michail Antonio has been pressed into action up top.

Add in that Albian Ajeti has struggled too, and it's clear that West Ham will be in the market for another striker this summer.

The Sun already report that West Ham could be making a summer addition, as they lead the race for Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy.

It's claimed that a £20million fee is needed to sign the Frenchman, and the Hammers are in pole position having tracked him for months now.

Guirassy, 23, has hit eight goals in 22 games this season, and looks set to move on as English clubs queue up for his signature.

Brighton and Tottenham are also thought to be keen, but West Ham are allegedly ahead of them – and some pessimistic Hammers fans just can't see it happening.

Some believe that targeting him is 'pointless' and 'laughable' as Guirassy won't want to come and play in the Championship next season, and believe that there is just no chance West Ham are leading the race for his signature.

