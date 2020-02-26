Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Laughable', 'Pointless': Some West Ham fans react after hearing £20m striker could join

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are being heavily linked with Serhou Guirassy.

Amiens' French forward Sehrou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between SC Amiens and Olympique de Marseille (OM) on October 4, 2019 at the...

West Ham United didn't manage to bring in a new striker in January, instead securing winger Jarrod Bowen and midfielder Tomas Soucek to try and provide some goals.

The Hammers have seen big-money signing Sebastien Haller struggle in his first Premier League season, meaning Michail Antonio has been pressed into action up top.

Add in that Albian Ajeti has struggled too, and it's clear that West Ham will be in the market for another striker this summer.

 

The Sun already report that West Ham could be making a summer addition, as they lead the race for Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy.

It's claimed that a £20million fee is needed to sign the Frenchman, and the Hammers are in pole position having tracked him for months now.

Guirassy, 23, has hit eight goals in 22 games this season, and looks set to move on as English clubs queue up for his signature.

Amiens' Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Amiens(L1) and Monaco on February 8, 2020 at the Licorne Stadium in Amiens. (Photo by FRANCOIS...

Brighton and Tottenham are also thought to be keen, but West Ham are allegedly ahead of them – and some pessimistic Hammers fans just can't see it happening.

Some believe that targeting him is 'pointless' and 'laughable' as Guirassy won't want to come and play in the Championship next season, and believe that there is just no chance West Ham are leading the race for his signature.

West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch