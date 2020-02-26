Quick links

Rangers

Kevin Kyle gobsmacked over Rangers star who 'gets away with murder'

Shane Callaghan
Connor Goldson of Rangers celebrates after Nikola Katic of Rangers scores the winning goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29,...
Does Connor Goldson of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers get less criticism than others?

Kevin Kyle has suggested to Open Goal that Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson deserves more criticism, claiming that the big defender 'gets away with murder'.

The Gers slipped 12 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday by drawing 2-2 away to St Johnstone.

In doing so, Rangers have now dropped a staggering 10 points since the domestic game resumed last month following a three-week winter break.

Goldson's centre-back partner Nikola Katic has taken huge amounts of criticism from fans and pundits alike for his defending for both goals that Steven Gerrard's side conceded this past weekend.

 

But Kyle, speaking to Open Goal, has claimed that the English stalwart deserves his fair share of stick, suggesting that Katic and Borna Barisic get criticised a lot more than the former Brighton star.

He said: "See Goldson, I think he gets away with murder. He plays every single week and genuinely he seems to hide away from the negativity. He never gets it [criticism]. It's always Katic or Barisic. Goldson never gets it. If you look at St Johnstone's goal, Goldson's in no man's land. Forget about what Katic's done that has led to the goal, watch where Goldson is in relation to the goal."

Kyle might have a point. For whatever reason, Goldson does seem to attract significantly less criticism than most other Rangers players.

Either he's infallible entirely or other players simply get scapegoated ahead of him, which does seem unfair on the likes of Katic.

The 23-year-old isn't a flawless centre-back, but he is a brilliant one on his day, as is Goldson, but one certainly seems to be on the chopping block more than the other.

Connor Goldson of Rangers FC looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

