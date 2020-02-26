Ken Bruce is back: BBC Radio 2 fans informed on Twitter amid operation speculation

After talk of Ken Bruce having had an operation, fans are happy to see him return.

Few radio personalities are quite so highly regarded by listeners as Ken Bruce.

The 69-year-old Scottish broadcaster - full name Kenneth Robertson Bruce - has been a presence in our lives for so long now, making mornings not just bearable, but actually enjoyable. It seems like an impossible task, but Ken always makes easy work of it.

His winning personality has even seen him score appearances and celebrity cameos on such productions as The Chase and hit soap Hollyoaks. Helming radio remains his strongest suit though, obviously.

In fact, he's so great that you really do notice it when he's off-air.

He's entertained BBC Radio 2 lovers since way back in 1992, but recently his absence was felt by regular listeners. So, what happened?

Ken Bruce addresses time off amid operation speculation on Twitter

Morning show listeners were recently surprised to find that Ken Bruce had been briefly replaced by stand-in Gray Davies.

On Tuesday, January 28th 2020, Ken headed over to Twitter to explain the absence, writing: "I’m going off for a little while now to sort out a minor medical matter and add on a short break so I’ll be back on @BBCRadio2 raring to go in just over 3 weeks. Stay with @djgarydavies who’ll be in charge until then!"

Speculation swiftly generated, with most saying that Ken was having an operation. One fan on Twitter wrote: "So the fantastic #KenBruce is having some time off with an operation and school holidays. Hope all goes well, and why don't you phone in for #popmaster."

Ken Bruce: We're glad he's okay

Fortunately, Ken is all good now and wrote back in early February of his recovery: "Thanks for all the good wishes. I’m feeling very well and recovering speedily. Back on air later in the month!"

It's uncertain as to what was specifically wrong with him, but fans can feel happy in knowing that he recovered quickly and is now back to doing what he does best: livening up mornings.

One commenter joked that he wished all the best for the hair transplant, which is humour we're sure would be right up Ken's street.

Here's to wishing him all the best!

