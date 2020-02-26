Jonny Evans names what Rodgers does exactly the same as van Gaal

Evans compared the training methods of his current boss and the man who sold him at Manchester United.





Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has compared Brendan Rodgers' training methods to ones used by Louis van Gaal at Manchester United.

As per the Telegraph, Evans was full of praise for Rodgers and spoke about the role of his 'periodisation' training methods in the Foxes rise during his first year in charge.

He said: "Brendan’s got a really positive attitude and his experiences of being at Celtic and Liverpool give us confidence. He’s able to relay those experiences and he can back it all up because we’ve seen it with our own eyes. He gives us clarity and makes it simple.

"I experienced this type of training under Louis van Gaal at Manchester United and you can see the players thrive on it. Brendan wants us to play a high-pressing game and we need to replicate that in training. He wants us to start games fast.”





Rodgers is one of the best coaches in the league in terms of improving players on the training ground and Evans has given a small insight into how he's done that at Leicester.

What he's achieved in a year is outstanding and the way he has improved both the experienced and the younger players in the side in such a short space of time deserves credit.

Leicester have had a slump lately and it's up to Rodgers to find the solutions and the likes of Evans to keep heads calm as they remain firmly on course for a Champions League place.



