Leeds United

'It's not easy to get it': Bielsa reacts to question about Leeds man

Amir Mir
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Kalvin Phillips will be hoping to guide his boyhood club Leeds United to the Premier League in May.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that it would be a 'proud' moment if Kalvin Phillips does earn his first England call-up next month. 

Ahead of Leeds' Championship clash against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, Bielsa was asked about his man in the middle getting called up by Gareth Southgate and admitted that if it happens it's something that is 'not easy to get'. 

It would be some story for Phillips if he is called up by his country and perhaps deserved given the performances he has put in the Championship in recent seasons. 

 

His manager, who has worked on the international stage before, was asked about Phillips potentially earning an England call, and this is how he responded. 

"It's something that Leeds, all the club, himself, his teammates have to proud of this," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "If that happens, it's not easy to get it. For this reason, everybody has to be proud.

"I worked as the national team manager in Argentina and Chile and I didn't like other managers telling the press which players the national team had to pick, so I don't want to make this mistake." 

Luke Ayling of Leeds United celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on...

For the majority of the time, it has been West Ham's Declan Rice who has played the number 6 role for Southgate, with Harry Winks also playing that position.

But there's no doubt that it's an area of weakness for England, and if called upon, Phillips could provide Southgate with something else to think about.

Given that his performances have come in the second tier, it does hinder his chances, but Mason Mount got called up when he was playing for Derby last season. 

Mason Mount of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Stamford Bridge on February 25, 2020 in London, United...

