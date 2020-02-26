Where is Isauro Aguirre now? The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez on Netflix sheds light on brutal killer

Netflix has released a new true crime documentary in the form of The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.

True crime documentaries have exploded in popularity in recent years with the grim and grizzly programmes enthralling viewers like nothing else.

In the last few years alone we've seen Making a Murderer and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann making a huge splash on the streaming service Netflix and now, true crime fans have another docuseries to get their teeth stuck into.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez promises to be one of Netflix's most harrowing true crime series yet which will no doubt entice and disturb fans in equal measure.

MORE TRUE CRIME: Explore the inspiration behind BBC 2's Murder 24/7

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez tells the story of the brutal and harrowing death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

Over the space of several months, if not longer, the young boy was effectively tortured and subsequently killed by his own mother, Pearl Fernandez and her boyfriend.

On top of that, the US social care system was put under close scrutiny as well following Gabriel's death after several social workers failed to report or take action that could have saved Gabriel's life.

Who is Isauro Aguirre?

Isauro Aguirre was Pearl Fernandez's boyfriend at the time of the killing and is thought to have played a pivotal role in the abuse suffered by Gabriel Fernandez before his death in 2013.

In 2018, when Isauro Aguirre appeared at court for his involvement in the crime, he was 37 years old, meaning he would have been around 32 at the time of Gabriel's death.

According to NBC News, Isauro Aguirre systematically tortured Gabriel because he believed that the 8-year-old boy was gay.

Where is he now?

In 2018, Isauro Aguirre was sentenced to death at Los Angeles County state court and at the time of writing in February 2020, is understood to still be in prison, on death row, waiting for his sentence to be carried out.

Since 2006, state executions in California have been held up by court challenges meaning that over 740 inmates are awaiting their sentence according to the California Department of Corrections.

The six-episode series, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, arrived on Netflix on February 26th, 2020 and is available to stream now.