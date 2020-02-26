'Interesting to see': Barton makes comment about what Sunderland fans did last night

Sunderland managed to rescue a point against Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town side yesterday.

Joey Barton has told the Northern Echo that Sunderland’s crowd really pushed their side on last night.

Sunderland managed to pick up a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town yesterday, but they left their comeback late.

Max Power scored for the Black Cats in the 97th minute of the match, as Sunderland rescued a point which could be huge in the race for promotion.

And even though Barton felt that Sunderland’s supporters deserved credit, he couldn’t resist taking a slight dig at them.

“You have to give Sunderland credit – they kept fighting and pushing,” the former Newcastle United man said.

“The fanbase drive them on, and they got their rewards. They’re trying as hard as we are to win a football match, and sometimes it doesn’t go your way, but it’s interesting for me to see Sunderland fans celebrating in the manner they did after drawing at home to Fleetwood Town.”

Sunderland fans’ joy at nicking a point in the last minute was understandable, as the goal was one which could prove decisive at the end of the season.

Sunderland and Fleetwood are both in the promotion race, and Phil Parkinson’s side’s equaliser ensured that they remained well placed.

Sunderland are currently in fourth place in the League One table, just three points back from the top of the table.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, are in seventh spot - but they have played a game less than Sunderland at this point of the season.